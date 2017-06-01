Photo by Moloshok Photography, Inc.

Angel City Chorale began twenty-four years ago with 18 singers, all individual voice students of founding artistic director and conductor Sue Fink. Four rehearsal spaces later, the group has blossomed to 160 voices reflecting the diversity of the city of Los Angeles, but also a remarkable musical diversity. For its upcoming concerts this weekend in the stunning stained-glass window-bedecked sanctuary of Wilshire United Methodist Church, Angel City Chorale (ACC) presents everything from Bach to the Beatles, from Schubert to spirituals, and from Mozart to a modern-day Gustav Holst named Andrew Cheeseman. His other-worldy world-premiere composition entitled “A Vibration” plays off of gravity waves rippling through the atmosphere and other astrophysics data converted into audible sounds, augmented by audience smartphone apps activated from the stage, believed to be a first. That new mobile app is called Yourchestra, and like “A Vibration”, it’s being unveiled at this concert.


The concert program is called “Interactive: an Imaginative Multi-Dimensional Event”. And they’re not kidding. During a conversation in her comfortable teaching studio in the back of her home in West Los Angeles, Sue Fink told me, “this is the one concert at which we will tell you to leave your smartphones on!” But the concert breaks ground in other areas, too. During a “mosaic” compilation mass featuring individual mass movements by classical, jazz, South American, and gospel composers, artist Gary Villareal will present virtual reality art interpretations of the wildly varying music. And past and present will come together in a surprise video contribution to the Beatles’ classic “All You Need is Love.”

I asked Sue what she surmises from the outpouring of enthusiasm for all these different musical genres from a choir that has grown to nine times its original size. “People are looking for community in a big city,” she says. “There are many ways to find community. But I think in a way it’s like a new version of church. People still go to church, (and other religious institutions,) of course. But when we bring our voices together and we feel part of something that we’re creating…this sound that’s coming out of our bodies, and blending with other people’s voices…that sound just fills the air. There’s such a sense of power. It’s love.”

Full disclosure: I joined Angel City Chorale a few months ago after thinking about doing so for a long time. I was a fiercely devoted choral singer from ages 8 to 28 and had taken a brief 30-year pause from singing, missing it every day. And Sue is right. It’s pure love. Hope to see you June 3 or 4, and your smartphone, too! The concert will be out of this world. You can find tickets and more information here.

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer and part of the senior management team for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes to KUSC’s arts magazine program, Arts Alive, which she created in 2006. As an on-air host, she’s heard Sundays 4-6pm on KUSC.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year as a programming assistant, on-air host, and documentary producer. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of a major American orchestra. She also served as the on-air co-host along with Gene Parrish for LA Opera’s inaugural production, Otello, on Oct 7, 1986.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up 13 Golden Mikes, the Bill Stout Enterprise Award, Associated Press awards, and other regional and national honors.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times Calendar, LA Times Sunday Magazine, and Symphony Magazine. She’s also a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.

Gail is a proud member of the USC Thornton Board of Councilors and a director of the Colburn Foundation.