Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arendt star in “HEISENBERG” | Photo by Joan Marcus

Whether you’re into ballet, sing-a-longs, or rare sculptures, there’s plenty to do in Los Angeles in the weeks to come. Here are a few suggestions:

Tchaikovsky and ballet are a match made in heaven, but Tchaikovsky’s life was much more complicated. On June 23, 24 and 25, Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg returns to The Music Center with a ballet called Tchaikovsky with music from the great composer and a story that explores his life and work.

The Hollywood Bowl’s annual Sound of Music Sing-a-Long is always loads of fun with great costumes and a chance to sing your heart out in the Hollywood Hills. This year, it’s on June 24th and starts at 6:30PM.

Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominee Denis Arendt star in the play HEISENBERG: a chance meeting and spontaneous kiss change the lives of two strangers. The play is written by Simon Stephenso and directed by Mark Brokaw. It opens June 28th at the Mark Taper Forum and runs through August 6th.

Hauser and Wirth Los Angeles’s first exhibition in Los Angeles devoted to the provocative and influential work of acclaimed LA-based artist Paul McCarthy, “WS Spinoffs, Wood Statues, Brown Rothkos,” opens at the gallery on July 1st and runs through September 17th. Also on view at Hauser and Wirth: sculptures by Polish artist Monika Sosnowska and paintings, drawings and sculptures from the Osaka-born, Paris-based artist Takesada Matsutani (some never shown outside of Japan).

