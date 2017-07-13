

Summer is in full swing throughout Southern California as concert halls and theaters opening their doors to a new season of music making. Here are some events we’re especially looking forward to:

Celebrate the opening weekend of the fully transformed John Anson Ford Amphitheater with the “IGNITE @ the FORD” series. Head over on July 15 at 8pm for dancer Savion Glover in Concert accompanied by his renowned dance ensemble Dance Candy. He is a Tony Award winner, tap dancer, choreographer, and producer. The message of the evening is hope.

On July 16 at 7:30pm the clowns of political satire Culture Clash perform along with legendary Latin R&B band Tierra, Chicana punk rocker Alice Bag and stand up comedians Rudy Moreno, Emilio Rivera and Sandra Valls with a special appearance by Pacifico Dance Company. Culture Clash (Richard Montoya, Ric Salinas and Herbert Singuenza) who have been political rabble-rousers since the 1980s will turn their satirical gaze to the events of this past year for an unforgettable onstage party at The Ford.

The Ford Theatre is located at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd East, Hollywood, CA 90068.

The Wallis presents Hershey Felder as Our Great Tchaikovsky July 19 at 8pm until August 6. It is a story of music and politics about a composer of great breadth consisting of ballets, operas, symphony and chamber music. He mysteriously died nine days after writing the symphony “Pathétique”. Hershey Felder has performed George Gershwin, Chopin, Beethoven, Leonard Bernstein and Franz Liszt.

The Wallis is located at 9390 North Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) performs in two more concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. On July 23 at 7:30pm members of YOLA will perform “Children Will Listen” from Into The Woods alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel for Sondheim on Sondheim a salute to Broadway’s extraordinary composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim. On September 16 at 7pm an ensemble from YOLA will also perform with the LA Phil and Los Ángeles Azules for the first ever Cumbia at the Bowl.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year YOLA is LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel’s signature initiative through which the LA Phil and community partners provide free instruments, intensive music training, and academic support to students from underserved neighborhoods.

The Odyssey Theatre presents Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris July 1 until August 27. Naughty, funny, dark and romantic. It is still great theatre after half a century since it was written. It still has its edge. Production concept, English lyrics and additional material by Eric Blau and Mort Shuman based on the lyrics and commentary of Jacques Brel. Music by Jacques Brel.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025.

