Danny Elfman is a four-time Oscar-nominated composer for film and television, best known for his 16-film collaboration with director Tim Burton and his scores for films such as Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mission: Impossible, and Batman.

For this special Arts Alive podcast, film music journalist Tim Greiving visited Elfman in his Los Angeles studio as he was preparing to leave for Prague to premiere his new violin concerto. In the interview, you’ll hear how a high-school dropout and self-taught musician became one of Hollywood’s top film composers, why Danny Elfman eats your low opinions of him for breakfast, and why his strange, circuitous path from rock star to film composer has now led to him crashing into the concert hall.

Listen to the interview below:

http://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Danny-Elfman-Arts-Alive-podcast.mp3



