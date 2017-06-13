“The Will to Succeed Is Not as Important as the Will to Prepare to Succeed”

It’s a sentiment popularized by legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight, but I first spotted it inscribed on the wall of a master voice teacher’s studio at the University of North Texas and it nearly felled me. Sure, it makes logical sense; but in our dreams of making it as an artist, how many of us focus on preparation? And what price do we pay for instead keeping our eye on the prize?

In designing the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara’s first professional summer training program for teens, actor/writer/musician Marcus Giamatti insists the focus will be on craft and process, not on performance. “We will explore how a young actor prepares to do their work,” says Giamatti, a veteran of the CBS series “Judging Amy”, among numerous other roles. “Once they are prepared, they can be free to dig deeper, grow and improve their craft.”


ETC’s current production of Syncopation stars Sara Brophy and Zander Meisner | Photo by David Bazemore

During the three-week program, which runs July 10-28, participants in the Young Actors Conservatory will take such classes as Improvisation, Deciphering Shakespeare for the Actor, Voice and Movement, Principles of Acting, and Introduction to Masks.

Masks? Giamatti tells me it was one of the most helpful courses he took at the Yale School of Drama: “There are many kinds of masks, from kabuki to Commedia del Arte, and beyond, but wearing a Neutral Mask is really interesting for a young actor. How do you use only your body and your breath to express strong emotion?”



The New Vic Theater in Santa Barbara

Giamatti, who teaches acting classes at UC Santa Barbara when he’s not dropping down to LA for acting roles, says scholarships are available for the conservatory, and no acting experience is necessary. “The important thing is that they have a passion.”
Giamatti, older brother of Oscar-nominated actor Paul Giamatti, is well aware the odds are stacked against his students landing lucrative acting careers. But he believes professional training in theatre is a portal to a more robust sense of self, which is transferable to any profession. “To understand that their unique vulnerability and their unique vitality is what makes them who they are. If we can help a person know themselves a little more, gain confidence, they will carry that with them no matter what they do.” The Ensemble Theatre Company’s first Young Actors Conservatory is open to kids ages 14-18. You can learn more at www.etcsb.org.

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer and part of the senior management team for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes to KUSC’s arts magazine program, Arts Alive, which she created in 2006. As an on-air host, she’s heard Sundays 4-6pm on KUSC.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year as a programming assistant, on-air host, and documentary producer. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of a major American orchestra. She also served as the on-air co-host along with Gene Parrish for LA Opera’s inaugural production, Otello, on Oct 7, 1986.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up 13 Golden Mikes, the Bill Stout Enterprise Award, Associated Press awards, and other regional and national honors.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times Calendar, LA Times Sunday Magazine, and Symphony Magazine. She’s also a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.

Gail is a proud member of the USC Thornton Board of Councilors and a director of the Colburn Foundation.