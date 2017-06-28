

LA is a movie town and when summer comes, many of the screens move outside. Here are some series for summer cinephiles:



Outfest

LA’s 35-year-old LGBT film festival runs from July 6-16th with galas, documentaries, shorts and features from around the world at different venues around town like REDCAT, the Directors Guild of America, and the Theatre at Ace Hotel.



Eat See Hear

This group puts on outdoor movie screenings (complete with food trucks) from Santa Monica to Pasadena. On July 1st, you can see Top Gun at the Autry. On July 8th, it’s Singin’ in the Rain at Pasadena City Hall, and there are more classics throughout the summer all the way to September 16th’s screening of Amelie at Santa Monica High School. Bonus: Eat See Hear events are dog-friendly.



Street Food Cinema

Another series that brings together movies and food trucks in diverse locations. This weekend they’re showing The Sandlot at Brand Library Park in Glendale, La La Land at Will Rogers State Historic Park and Fight Club at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Screenings continue through October, but for an extra special experience … you can go camping with Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch in Malibu on July 15th (Dirty Dancing) and September 30th (Lost Boys).



Cinespia

A cemetery may not be the most obvious venue for an outdoor movie, but Cinespia’s summer series at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is one seriously hot ticket. Several of their July screenings are already sold out, but you can plan ahead, pack a picnic and see Stand By Me on July 22nd, or The Princess Bride on August 5th. More movies throughout August.



Rooftop Cinema Club

It’s a bird, it’s a plane… no wait, it’s just a movie screening on top of a building. Rooftop Cinema Club screens cult classics (Back to the Future, The Godfather) and new releases (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) until the end of August on the rooftop of the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood and LEVEL in Downtown. You’ll get a pair of wireless headphones so you don’t miss a word and a comfy deckchair.

