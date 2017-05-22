“I see the very real and essential transformative power of music every day in my travels around America, and it keeps me going and growing!” – Lara Downes



It all comes together in this new video from Bay Area pianist and activist Lara Downes. Inspired by one of her heroes, Leonard Bernstein, on the 100th anniversary of his birthday, Lara has teamed up with Yo-Yo Ma and poet Aaron Dworkin to celebrate the power and purpose of the arts in America. Plus she raises awareness (and money) to promote music in the schools and elsewhere as an instrument of peace and understanding. Take a look!

