Tony award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree, Barbara Cook passed away earlier today at the age of 89.

She was one of the greats of the Broadway stage, coming into prominence in the 1950’s as a lead in Plain and Fancy (1955), Candide (1956) and The Music Man (1957). Her career spanned several decades and achieved a status as one of the preeminent interpreters of the great American Songbook, in particular, the songs of Stephen Sondheim.

She will be sorely missed, but her legacy lives on in the many fine recording, movies, and broadcasts that spanned her illustrious career.

Barbara Cook: October 25, 1927 to August 8, 2017.

