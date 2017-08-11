Does music make you want to move, or stop everything and listen? I suppose it depends on what music you’re listening to. How about Beethoven’s 5th?

On August 5th the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra gave folks a chance to sit or move at an outdoor concert in Covington. You could run a 5k which kicked off with the famous opening notes of the famous 5th, or you could sit on the lawn and enjoy every note.



Event organizers say the trick is to make it back to the band shell before the KSO wrapped up their performance. They estimate playing time of 28 minutes. Sounds like a 9 minute mile. How about it?

