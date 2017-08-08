Were you one of the thousands who were caught up in the Chant craze when this CD came out in 1994?

Or maybe you’ve been listening to – or singing – Medieval or Renaissance chants your whole life.

Now you can create your own! MyNoise.net is a website that allows you to create custom background noise – from rain on a tin roof to cats purring to atmospheres to electric drones – and now there’s a generator that lets you create your own Gregorian Chants!

It even gives you a brief rundown of where Chants originated and how they are constructed.

There’s no denying that Gregorian Chant can be very relaxing to listen to, in both spiritual and more earthly ways. Now you can make your own, to fit your mood or your activity, or to just bliss out. Pax.

