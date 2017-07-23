Jesse Rosen with John Van Driel

President and CEO of the League of American Orchestras, Jesse Rosen, is in LA this week for a ten-day Essentials of Orchestra Management seminar, hosted by the USC Thornton School of Music and presented in association with the USC Arts Leadership Program, the Association of California Symphony Orchestras, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He stopped by to speak to KUSC’s John Van Driel about the challenges and prospects facing the American orchestra today. Listen to that interview below.

http://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Jesse-Rosen.mp3



Leave a Comment