Maybe she’s not a music lover? In a fit of rage at her soon-to-be-ex-husband, a woman allegedly smashed and otherwise decimated a collection of valuable violins and bows, including a 17th-century Amati. The rampage, which occurred more than three years ago, has recently resulted in the woman’s arrest.

Adding a modern twist to the story, the owner of the violins posted a video of the aftermath.

Leave a Comment