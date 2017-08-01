Photo by Chad Batka

At 76 years young, opera icon Placido Domingo shows no sign of slowing down. Did you catch his recent cameo appearance in an episode of the Amazon series, Mozart in the Jungle?

Once one of the fabled Three Tenors, Domingo has moved in recent years toward baritone roles, and added a new role altogether to his repertory; that of conductor. This season he will conduct Puccini’s Tosca at the Royal Opera House in London, and most interesting of all, he will conduct his first-ever full Wagner opera at the Bayreuth Festival in summer of 2018. His chosen vehicle for his Wagner debut will be the most accessible of the Ring Cycle operas, Die Walkure.

May we all aspire to be so prolific.

