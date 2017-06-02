Our Summer of Love celebration highlights music from the 60’s, (the 1560’s, 1660’s 1760’s 1860’s and of course, the 1960’s) and one thing we’ve noticed is the more things change, the more they stay the same. Especially when we’re talking about hairstyles across the centuries! So, just a little fun as we “let our hair down”: Who wore it better?

Jimmy Page or Jean-Philippe Rameau

Photo by Alan Chapman

Dolly Parton or George Frideric Handel





Jim Morrison or Franz Liszt

Photo by CBS/Getty





Robert Schumann or the Beatles





