Southern California doesn’t have to wait for summer to see the sun, but the warmer months are still something to celebrate for fans of soulful music in scenic venues. Here are some summer music festival highlights spanning the Southland.

Pasadena Symphony and Pops

The Pasadena Symphony begins its official summer series at LA County Arboretum on June 17th, with “Broadway: The Golden Age”. More concerts at Arboretum throughout July and August.

Mainly Mozart

The 2017 Mainly Mozart Festival kicks off year two of the six-year exploration of Mozart’s Life June 2nd at the historic Balboa Theatre in San Diego. The theme this year is “Finding His Voice: Beauty Through Adversity”

Ojai Music Festival

“Adventuresome” is the word for what you’ll hear at the Ojai Music Festival from June 8th to 11th. Composer/pianist Vijay Iyer takes the helm as music director this year with an expansive program that celebrates diversity and creative music making along with his closest collaborators, including Jennifer Koh, Brentano String Quartet, Claire Chase, ICE, Wadada Leo Smith, Tyshawn Sorey, and others.

Grand Performances

In the heart of downtown, Grand Performances makes a range of concert experiences available for free. On June 23rd, see the Long Beach Opera’s production of Frida. LACO comes to Grand Performances on Sept 22nd, and through the summer their Family Series celebrates Peter and the Wolf.

Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl celebrates the 4th of July with a trio of concert spectaculars on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. From July 6th through 8th, Harry Potter comes to the Bowl and the LA Phil’s classical Tuesdays and Thursdays start on July 11th with many appearances by classical stars and our own Gustavo Dudamel.

Pacific Symphony – Summerfest, Pacific Amphitheatre @ the OC Fair & Event Center

Hear Pacific Symphony at their new summer home, the Pacific Amphitheatre at the OC Fair and Event Center, starting July 4th with “Symphonic Springsteen.” On August 19th, Pacific Symphony plays the Jurassic Park score live as the movie screens. And on September 9th, they end the summer with a bang, courtesy of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Carmel Bach Festival

From July 15th through 29th, the Carmel Bach Festival, one of oldest music festivals on the West Coast, presents repertoire ranging from J.S. Bach and Beethoven to Phillip Glass. There are more than 40 concerts and 30 free events at venues throughout the Monterey Peninsula.

Festival Mozaic

In San Luis Obispo July 19th through 30th, Music Director Scott Yoo dedicates the 47th Festival Mozaic to the music of “Metamorphosis and Transformation”, featuring orchestras and chamber music, lectures, master classes, and culinary and wine events at historic missions, intimate concert halls, and private homes.

La Jolla Music Society SummerFest

Fiddles vs. Pianos kicks off the La Jolla Music Society SummerFest on August 4th. More concerts through the 25th include the complete Beethoven violin sonatas, cellist Alisa Weilerstein for An Evening With recital, debut appearances by Jazz violinist Regina Carter and more.

