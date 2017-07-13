When Emmanuel Pahud was five years old, he heard a neighbor playing Mozart on the flute. He immediately asked his parents for lessons. At age 22 he was appointed principal flute of the Berlin Philharmonic. He’s been called “one of today’s most exciting and adventurous musicians.”
Speaking of flutists, wasn’t James Galway always intending to be one? After all, he did say, “My granddad played the flute, my dad played the flute. Everyone in the neighborhood played the flute—the doctor who delivered me even played the flute.” But early on Galway played the violin, at least until his instrument contracted a bad case of wood worms.
Photo by Benjamin-Ealovega
Andrew Manze is a gifted violinist who wanted to be an oboist. At the age of ten, after he had been playing the recorder for a few years, someone suggested that he should study a “real” instrument. He chose the oboe, but his choice was vetoed by his orthodontist. Before long Manze was playing violin in an orchestra. He went on to serve as associate director of the Academy of Ancient Music and artistic director of the English Concert.
At the age of nine, Sergei Nakariakov was obliged to give up the piano due to a spinal injury from a car accident. He turned his attention to the trumpet and by the time he was twelve he had been hailed as the “Caruso of the trumpet” and the “Paganini of the trumpet.” Another critic put it this way: “God was looking for a trumpet player. He chose Sergei Nakariakov.”
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."