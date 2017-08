Week of August 14th

Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer

Bach Trios

After the popular success of their last recording together, The Goat Rodeo Sessions, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, mandolin player Chris Thile, and bassist Edgar Meyer reunite for Bach Trios. Based primarily on works for the keyboard, Bach Trios demonstrates the endless adaptability of Bach’s music and the nearly endless virtuosity of these three exciting performers.

