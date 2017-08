Week of August 7th

Esther Yoo, violin / Philharmonia Orchestra / Vladimir Ashkenazy

Tchaikovsky: Works for Violin and Orchestra

23-year-old American-born violinist, Esther Yoo has just released her second album with the distinguished conductor Vladimir Ashkenazy and the Philharmonia Orchestra. This one is all Tchaikovsky, with the brilliant Violin Concerto as its central offering and including other works for violin and orchestra. The recording also features selections from Swan Lake.

