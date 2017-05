Week of May 29th

Helene Grimaud

Perspectives

This 2-CD compilation featuring highlights from renowned pianist Hélène Grimaud’s Deutsche Grammophon recordings, developed in close collaboration with the artist. The first CD comprises solo pieces, including selections from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier and Chopin’s Berceuse In D Flat, Op.57. The second CD is devoted to concerto movements, from composers ranging from Gluck to Bartók.

