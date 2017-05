Week of May 15th

Kate Loder

Piano Music

Same hairstyle as Fanny Mendelssohn, same societal conventions keeping her from realizing her potential. Women like Kate Loder and Fanny Mendelssohn are owed an apology from the 19-century. A new release from pianist Ian Hobson gives us at least a taste of Loder’s compositional artistry and maybe a bit of the recognition she deserves.