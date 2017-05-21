

Week of May 22nd

Min Kym, violin

Gone: The Album

The book, Gone: A Girl, A Violin, A Life Unstrung, tells the heartbreaking story of violinist Min Kym. She was a child prodigy, on course for a stellar career, until her violin, a priceless Stradivarius, was stolen. Gone: The Album is the companion recording to the book, containing recordings Kym made with the violin that was stolen. Although the Strad was ultimately recovered, this story does not have a happy ending. Listen on air for details throughout the week.