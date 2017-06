Week of June 5th

Ricardo Chailly and La Scala Philharmonic

Overtures, Preludes & Intermezzi

You could think of this album as “opera without words”. In his first recording as Principal Director of La Scala Philharmonic, Ricardo Chailly conducts Overtures, Preludes, and Intermezzi from 13 Italian operas, most of which were premiered at La Scala in Milan, Italy’s premiere opera house. All the greats of Italian opera are featured: Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini, and more.

