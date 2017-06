Week of June 12th

John Williams & Steven Spielberg

The Ultimate Collaboration

A match made in movie heaven! For more than four decades, composer John Williams and filmmaker Steven Spielberg have worked together to create cinematic magic. This 3-disc collection contains selections from such iconic films as Schindler’s List, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, ET, Saving Private Ryan, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and many more.

