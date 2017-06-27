The 4th of July celebration begins early and goes late on KUSC. Saturday through Independence Day we’re playing music by American composer and performers.

Alan Chapman’s Modern Times (Saturday 10PM-Midnight) marks the holiday with music by Ives, Glass and Barber. Brian brings you inspirational and patriotic American tunes on Soul Music (Sunday 6-9AM). Then Alan is back with some fireworks and a tribute to the mother country on A Musical Offering (Sunday 9AM-11AM), and talented students from USC Thornton School of Music play Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and more on Thornton Center Stage (Sundays 9PM-10PM).

And The Evening Program closes out the holiday with Jim Svejda’s annual all-American celebration on Tuesday from 7PM to midnight, featuring Randall Thompson’s The Testament of Freedom (based on a text by Thomas Jefferson) and the new, first-ever recording of Aaron Copland’s Third Symphony with its original ending.