KUSC at the Hollywood Bowl: A preview of upcoming classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl
Tune in each Tuesday and Thursday at 3PM to hear a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at the Hollywood Bowl! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the LA Phil, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at the Hollywood Bowl that week.
You can see a list of upcoming performances below.
July 11, 2017: Dudamel & Stars of Ballet
July 13, 2017: Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel
July 18, 2017: Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel
July 20, 2017: Dudamel Conducts Wagner
July 25, 2017: Shaham Plays John Williams
July 27, 2017: Tchaikovsky & Liszt
August 1, 2017: Mirga and La mer
August 3, 2017: Sound the Trumpet!
August 8, 2017: All-Mendelssohn
August 10, 2017: All-Vivaldi
August 15, 2017: Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Concerto
August 17, 2017: Gershwin under the Stars
August 22, 2017: The Planets with Dudamel
August 24, 2017: Dudamel & Mozart’s Requiem
August 29, 2017: Joshua bell & the LA Phil
August 31, 2017: All-Beethoven
September 5, 2017: “New World” Symphony
September 7, 2017: Singin’ in the Rain: Film with Orchestra
September 12, 2017: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach
September 14, 2017: All-Mozart