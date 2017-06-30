

KUSC at the Hollywood Bowl: A preview of upcoming classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl

Tune in each Tuesday and Thursday at 3PM to hear a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at the Hollywood Bowl! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the LA Phil, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at the Hollywood Bowl that week.

You can see a list of upcoming performances below.

July 11, 2017: Dudamel & Stars of Ballet

July 13, 2017: Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel

July 18, 2017: Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel

July 20, 2017: Dudamel Conducts Wagner

July 25, 2017: Shaham Plays John Williams

July 27, 2017: Tchaikovsky & Liszt

August 1, 2017: Mirga and La mer

August 3, 2017: Sound the Trumpet!

August 8, 2017: All-Mendelssohn

August 10, 2017: All-Vivaldi

August 15, 2017: Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Concerto

August 17, 2017: Gershwin under the Stars

August 22, 2017: The Planets with Dudamel

August 24, 2017: Dudamel & Mozart’s Requiem

August 29, 2017: Joshua bell & the LA Phil

August 31, 2017: All-Beethoven

September 5, 2017: “New World” Symphony

September 7, 2017: Singin’ in the Rain: Film with Orchestra

September 12, 2017: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach

September 14, 2017: All-Mozart