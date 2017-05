Photo by Karen Almond/LA Opera

It’s time for a new season of LA Opera On-Air with KUSC’s resident opera expert Duff Murphy. This Saturday at 10AM, Plácido Domingo takes on the title role in Verdi’s Macbeth with Ekaterina Semenchuk as the diabolical Lady Macbeth. See what’s coming up below.

May 20

Macbeth

May 27

The Tales of Hoffmann

June 3

Barber of Seville

June 10

Marriage of Figaro

June 17

Ghosts of Versailles