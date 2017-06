Tune into Classical KUSC on Saturday at 8PM for a live broadcast from the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall! Rich Capparela will host the Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale performing Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.”

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting

from the University of Southern California

campus, KUSC is now the largest and most

listened to public radio and non-profit classical

music station in the United States.