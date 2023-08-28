We’re going to be making some changes to our schedule this fall, and wanted to let you know about them…

Starting on Labor Day, The Morning Show with Jennifer Miller Hammel will run an hour longer, from 6am until 10am. “I’m excited to have an extra hour of storytelling, companionship, and gorgeous music which includes the magic of Mozart in the Morning,” Jennifer says.

Alan Chapman will host weekdays from 10am until 3pm. If you’re a fan of Dianne Nicolini, never fear! You’ll still be able to hear her on KUSC on Saturday afternoons from Noon to 5pm (during the Met Broadcast season, from after the opera until 5). We’re making this change to put an emphasis on local hosts and storytelling; you can also hear Dianne on the Classical California Movie Music stream, as well as our sister station, her home base at KDFC in San Francisco.

Saturday’s schedule, as mentioned, will have Dianne from Noon to 5, with Rich Capparela starting later, from 5pm to 10pm, and Alan from 10pm to Midnight. There’s also a new morning feature that you can find out more about here, called Saturday Morning Car Tunes (hosted by Solomon Reynolds) a kid- and family-friendly fun exploration of classical music and orchestral instruments, Saturdays at 8:15am, with a repeat at 3:15pm.

On Sundays, Rich Capparela will host from 11am to 3pm, followed by Brisa Seigel from 3pm to 6pm. (You can still hear John Van Driel on Classical California All-Night on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from Midnight to 6am.)