Yuval Sharon at the KUSC studios | Photo by Susie Goodman

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature on Yuval Sharon’s Thought Experiments in F# Minor.

Thought Experiments in F# Minor is a new LA Phil commission, but you’ll have to follow the cat in the suit and tie to the parking garage to experience it. It’s a dream-like 40 minute walking tour via iPad and surround-sound headphones that experimental opera direct Yuval Sharon says will change how you see Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Sharon is finishing a three year “Artist Collaborator” residency with the LA Phil. Not only has he brought inventive musicians into the hall, he’s re-invented parts of the hall itself. For example: Nimbus, a sound installation in the shape of a fluffy cloud hung over the hall’s escalator.

For Thought Experiments in F# Minor, Sharon worked with multi-media artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, plus Los Angeles Philharmonic musicians, dancers and actors to create moments of surreal magic in the hall’s often-hidden nooks and crannies. The project kicked off on March 1st, and is available during the same hours as the Music Center’s self-guided tour of Walt Disney Concert Hall. You can find out more at laphil.com.

