Achinta McDaniel has been at the forefront of LA’s Bollywood dance and cultural scene for more than 15 years. She is the Artistic Director and prolific choreographer of Blue13 Dance Company. She is also a go-to choreographer for film and television. She joined KUSC contributor Sheila Tepper to discuss Blue13 and more.

The company is noted for its rhythmic and highly charged performances that blend hip-hop, ballet, modern and traditional Indian dance. The program includes the world premiere of “Terpsichore in Ghungroos”, which tackles issues of equality and feminism while celebrating joy and connection, also the west coast premiere of “F**k Fusion” both by Achinta.



These works with their theatrical contemporary style use dance as a vehicle for storytelling while turning the cultural stereotype of Indian dance on its head. It is inspired by the classical and cultural art forms of the Indian subcontinent. The ensemble has performed around the world, from Paris and Morocco to New York, North Carolina, Canada and beyond.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Blue 13 Dance Company on February 21 and 22 at 7:30 pm. Learn more at thewallis.org.

