

Thomas Adés | Photo by Susie Goodman

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Thomas Ades.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/07/20190710-AA-Bonus-Thomas-Ades.mp3



On July 12 and 13th, you can catch a one-of-a-kind event: Adés & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration.

Witness an amazing collaboration between composer/conductor Thomas Adés, The Royal Ballet, the Company Wayne McGregor and the LA Philharmonic. There is a stellar creative team which includes violinist Leila Josefowicz, pianist Kirill Gerstein, and artist/designer Tacita Dean. The event with also feature a video installation by Ben Cullen Williams, lighting designer by Lucy Carter and Simon Benison, costume design by Moritz Junge, and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed.

The performances will feature three ballets, including two dance world premieres, all with music by Thomas Adés. The Royal Ballet dancers will dance the world premiere of McGregor’s “Inferno”. It is the first act of three acts that will eventually be performed at London’s Royal Opera House in May 2020. McGregors contemporary company will dance the second premiere “In Seven Days” and the third will have dancers from both companies dancing “Outlier”, a west coast premiere.

And, in case this all couldn’t get more interesting, this is the first time the LA Philharmonic has returned to The Dorothy Chandler since they left in 2003!

You can learn more about Adés & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration at laphil.org.

