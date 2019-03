Althea Waites & Patrick Scott | Photo by Susie Goodman

Althea Waites is an internationally acclaimed pianist and is currently on the keyboard faculty for the Cole Conservatory of Music at California State University/Long Beach.

This Saturday, March 23 at 8pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, Jacaranda presents a concert called Flying Dream with Althea Waites performing music by African American composers including Florence Price. I spoke to Jacaranda’s Artistic & Executive Director Patrick Scott and to Waites about how the concert came together, including how Waites helped rescue Price’s composition from musical oblivion.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Althea Waites.

