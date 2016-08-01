Created by artistic directors Christopher Rountree (Wild Up) and Anna Bulbrook (Girlschool) in partnership with Descanso Gardens, SILENCE presents music and performance unconstrained by genre at specific sites within Descanso’s “living collection” of horticulture.

KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen recently spoke to Anna Bulbrook about SILENCE, switching from violin to viola, improvising and more.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/09/20190920-AA-Bonus-Anna-Bulbrook.mp3



The remaining two performances are September 21st and 28th. You can find out more at descansogardens.org.

