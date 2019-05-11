

Jesper Kyd | Photo courtesy of Top Dollar PR

For 12 years, players have been able to step into the shoes of an elite secret society of hooded warriors who have sought to right wrongs and fight against political injustice. The Assassin’s Creed series has taken us everywhere from the dusty streets of 12th century Jerusalem, to the Italian Renaissance, Colonial America, on the high seas with a band of pirates, to ancient Egypt, and the mythical city of Atlantis. Like the franchise’s geographical settings, the musical scores are equally expansive and epic.

This Sunday, the Dolby Theater will be hosting Assassin’s Creed Symphony, an evening that will celebrate the powerful music and stories behind the award-winning Assassin’s Creed video game series. KUSC’s Jennifer Miller had a chance to talk to the original Assassin’s Creed composer, BAFTA award winner Jesper Kyd about his history with the franchise.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/11/20191106-AA-AC-Jesper-Kyd.mp3





KUSC’s Jennifer Miller and composer Jesper Kyd in the KUSC Studios | Photo courtesy of Jennifer Miller

Learn more about the Assassin’s Creed Symphony at assassinscreedsymphony.com.

