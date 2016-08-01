

The entrance to the Autry Museum of the American West’s new exhibition “Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley” | All photos by Danielle Klebanow/Autry Museum of the American West

The Autry Museum of the American West’s President and CEO Richard West, Jr. says the museum aims to “confront and address outdated understandings of Native art.” Two exhibitions on now at the museum – Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley and Coyote Leaves the Res: The Art of Harry Fonseca – do just that. KUSC’s Kelsey McConnell talked to the Autry’s Vice President of Research and Interpretation, Amy Scott, about the layers of meaning in Bradley and Fonseca’s bright and alluring works.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/09/20190930-AA-Autry-Museum.mp3



You can learn more about this exhibitions at theautry.org.

Leave a Comment