

However you celebrate, there are many events to choose from to honor our 243rd Independence Day. Here are a few options:

The festivities last for three days with the Hollywood Bowl and the LA Phil as they throw the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Nile Rodgers & CHIC July 2, 3, and 4. Nile Rodgers and CHIC join the LA Phil, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, plus special guests DRUMline Live. The evening starts with a Disco Throwdown party with DJs, dance lessons and more.

Don’t miss the Rose Bowl Stadium 93rd Annual “Americafest” on July 4th. This spectacular has the honor of being Southern California’s largest fireworks show with over a ton of fireworks. Thousands of special effects fireworks will be launched from the stadium as part of the daylong family-friendly entertainment extravaganza featuring a musical performance by the Liverpool Legends honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Beatles classic album Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band. A suggestion: stop and visit the Norton Simon Museum on your way to the Rose Bowl.



The Barn Dance at Theatricum Botanicum | Photo by Ian Flanders

Theatricum Botanicum’s 5th annual “Barn Dance” is fun for the whole family. From 11am-5pm on July 4th, you can enjoy live music, a barn dance, pie eating contest, family games, silent auction and more at this family hoe-down.

For those who like another kind of day there is the Dodgers game and the zoo! Plus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has free dance classes at 6:30 on July 2nd. And, there is always a barbecue at home.

