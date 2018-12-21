Los Angeles is brimming over with spectacular holiday happenings. Here are a few to start your seasons right.

LA Opera’s 2018 production of “Hansel & Gretel” | Photo Cory Weaver

Sure to delight all ages is the LA Opera’s production of Hansel and Gretel. It was composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, and is being conducted by James Conlon — his first time with this opera. The creative team brings delightful and amazing sets and creatures to life. It has diva extraordinaire Susan Graham as the unique wicked witch and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus emerge triumphant in the finale. Remaining performances on Dec 6, 9, 12 and 15 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Speaking of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, they’re celebrating the holidays with two concerts called Winter Wonderland: Sounds of the Seasons, both led by their new artistic director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz. Hear LACC on December 9th and 16th at 7:30 p at the Pasadena Presbyterian Church.

Members of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus | Photo by Cory Weaver

A few of The jolliest times at The Walt Disney Concert Hall are:

Friday December 21, 8pm

Swinging Christmas with the Arturo Sandoval Big Band playing a Latin-based program of jazzed-up holiday favorites.

Saturday December 22, 11:30am & 2:30pm

A Holiday Sing-Along with the Angeles Chorale, plus host Melissa Peterman and conductor John Sutton.

Sunday December 23, 3pm & 8pm

White Christmas Sing-Along. Sing along to the classic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney.

For something wonderful and different in dance, Forever Flamenco presents Gala Flamenco. An all new evening of Gypsy Flamenco by Antonio Triana at the Fountain Theatre, Sunday, December 16, 8pm.

For those seeking an unusual and exciting event head over to the Theater at Ace Hotel where UCLA Center for the Art of Performance presents A Thousand Thoughts, a “live documentary” with the Kronos Quartet on December 7, 8pm.

Oscar-nominated filmmakers teamed up with Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet to create a multimedia piece that blends live music and narration with archival footage and interviews with prominent artists. The event crafts an important record and exploration of late 20th and early 21st music.

