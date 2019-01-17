2019 starts with a cornucopia of riches and our Spotlight highlights a sample.

From January 24th to 27th, the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall pays tribute to the great film scores of John Williams. Gustavo Dudamel conducts a program of some of Williams most outstanding work enhanced with a selection of film montages including: Close Encounters, Jaws, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and many more.

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil | Photo by Vera Evans

Photo L.A. returns for it’s 27th year as the longest running photographic art exposition at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica from January 31st to February 3rd. There will be 65-75 local and international galleries and dealers, non-profits, art schools, and global booksellers. There will be lectures, panel discussions, special installations and docent tours.

Science, culture, and religion collide in Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s production of the play Paradise at the Odyssey Theatre,. 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, January 29-February 17. It is a moving, funny and thought-provoking drama that runs from January 29th through February 17th. Davis and Tennon’s Juvee Productions and American Oasis chose this play because it speaks to their mission to highlight women of color and speaks to the humanity in all of us. It was written by Laura Maria Censabella and directed by Vicangelo Bullock.

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne with music by Prokofiev will be at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 5th to March 10th.

The 14th annual Museums Free-For-All days will be Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3, 2019. Over 40 museums presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science will open their doors and invite visitors to attend free of charge. A calendar of free days can be found at socalmuseums.org/free.

