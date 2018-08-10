

The Verdi Chorus | 35th Anniversary Season | November 10-11, 2018 | First United Methodist Church, Santa Monica

Sequences from Verdi’s “ Aida”, Boito’s “Mefistofele”, Saint-Saens “Samson and Delilah” and others. Guest Soloists include Julie Makerov, Janelle DeStefano, Todd Wilander and Gabriel Manro. The Verdi Chorus is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus. Fifty singers from 18 to 80 from a variety of professions are joined by opera singers at all stages of their careers. They are directed by Founding Director Anne Marie Ketchum.



Craft in America Center | “Made to Play: A Retrospective of Wood by Pamela Weir-Quiton” | October 13-December 1, 2018 | 8415 West Third Street, Los Angeles

The exhibition features a retrospective of functional wood sculptures with approximately forty objects that reflects Weir-Quiton’s concept of play. She has had more than fifty years of woodworking from stylized dolls to large-scale circus animals for climbing and adult sized animal rockers. She has had a lifelong pursuit of bringing humor into her work. “Life is a Playground” – Pamela Weir-Quiton.

Ford Theatres | Soldier Songs| October 13, 2018 at 8:30pm | 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles

Soldier Songs combines music from award-winning composer David T. Little and filmmaker Bill Morrison with elements of theatre, opera, rock, and film to contrast the perceptions and realities of war from the soldiers perceptive. David T. Little created the libretto using recorded interviews with veterans of five wars and follows a nameless soldier through three phases of life – youth, warrior and elder. A multimedia concert co-presented by Beth Morrison Projects and LA Opera Off Grand. Directed by Ashley Tata. Starring baritone David Adam Moore. Conducted by Alan Pierson with members of the LA Opera Orchestra.

Hammer Museum | “Adrian Piper: Concepts and Intuitions, 1965-2016” | October 7, 2018-January 6, 2019 | 10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

This expansive retrospective features more than 270 works gathered from public and private collections from around the world and has a wide range of mediums. Piper has explored over 50 years: drawing, photography, works on paper, video, multimedia installations, performance, painting, sculpture, and sound. Wow! Her transformative work has shaped the content of conceptual art since the 1960s. Her art frequently addresses gender, race, and xenophobia through wit and humor. Throughout the exhibition, various performances will be enacted in the museum’s galleries. Additionally, the Hammer is partnering with the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles which will also present work by Piper from September 30, 2018-January 6, 2019. Organized by the Museum of Modern Art. The Hammer presentation is organized by Connie Butler and Erin Christovale.

Robert Pruitt (American, born 1975). Detail of Creator and Redeemer, 2016. Conté, charcoal, and coffee on paper. 84 x 60 inches. Courtesy the artist and Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Seattle.

The California African American Museum | 600 State Dr, Exposition Park, Los Angeles

The California African American Museum presents it’s fall exhibitions including Robert Pruitt: Devotion (Now-February 17, 2019), Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush (Now-January 20, 2019), California Bound: Slavery on the New Frontier, 1848-1865 (Now-January 21, 2019), Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 (Now-March 3, 2019), The Notion of Family (Now-March 3, 2019).

