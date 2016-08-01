USC Thornton School alumnus Bear McCreary is currently enjoying a stellar career as a composer for motion pictures, television and video games. His soundtrack for the new movie The Professor and Madman was recently released, his score for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is about to come out, and he has four more projects in the works. He achieved early success in television with his music for the remake of Battlestar Galactica and The Walking Dead. McCreary told me it’s more than the genre or the medium that excites him.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with Bear McCreary.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/05/20190530-AA-Bonus-Bear-McCreary.mp3



