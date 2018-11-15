All photos by Kelsey McConnell

For 55 years the Bob Baker Marionette Theater has been delighting kids and adults alike with twirling puppets and post-show ice cream. But soon (the day after Thanksgiving to be exact), the theater will close its doors for good. The show will go on, though. First with a five week run of Bob Baker’s Nutcracker show at the Pasadena Playhouse, and later at a new permanent home yet to be named.



Baker himself passed away in 2014 at the age of 90. But in 2012, we found him spry and still very much devoted to his puppets during an Arts Alive interview at the theater. In honor of the theater’s closing chapter, here is that interview.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Bob Baker.

