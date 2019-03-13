

Being Rose, about a dying woman who finds love while soul searching throughout the southwest during her final days stars Cybil Shepherd and James Brolin and was recently given wide national release and premiered at the Lone Star Film Festival in 2017.

After being diagnosed with serious health issues, ex-cop Rose Jones (Cybill Shepherd), goes on a road trip in a wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Along the way, she falls in love with Max (James Brolin), a handsome old cowboy, who has come to a crossroads of his own.



The film’s composer, Brian Ralston (a USC Alum and currently on the UCLA Faculty) recently spoke with John Van Driel about the music for the film and his own journey as a film composer.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with film composer Brian Ralston.

