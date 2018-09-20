Chad Smith, Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association | Photo by Matthew Imaging

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive features with the LA Phil’s Chad Smith.







On Sunday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will kick off its centennial celebrations with a giant street party in conjunction with CicLAvia . The party follows a route from Walt Disney Concert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl with hundreds of performers taking part all along the way. As Chad Smith, head of artistic planning for the LA Phil, explains the festival celebrates more than the orchestra’s 100th anniversary.

Celebrate LA gets underway at Walt Disney Concert Hall this Sunday at 8:30AM. KUSC will broadcast live from the Hollywood Bowl from 9AM to 2PM. Click here for more details.

