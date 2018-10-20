Gustavo Dudamel leading the LA Phil | Photo by Vera Evans

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature with Chad Smith discussing the LA Phil’s 100th Season.
 
 


 
 
On Thursday night, KUSC will broadcast the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s first concert of its Centennial Season and the 10th anniversary of Gustavo Dudamel as Director. John Van Driel recently spoke to Chad Smith, head of artistic development for the orchestra, about this season’s ambitious plans — especially for a record season of commissions.

Chad Smith, Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association | Photo by Matthew Imaging

Join KUSC for our live broadcast of the LA Phil’s opening concert of the season this Thursday with Alan Chapman and Brian Lauritzen.

