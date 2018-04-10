A portrait of Henry Purcell by John Closterman

KUSC’s Alan Chapman has a lot to say about music, but can he say it in 60 seconds? That’s the Chapman Challenge. We ask a question and Alan has a minute to answer it.

Today’s question is from Emily Stern in Los Angeles who says “I’ve heard you play various chaconnes. What exactly is a chaconne?”

The chaconne was a very popular musical form during the Baroque period. Simply put, the chaconne is a piece built on a repeated harmonic progression, a repeated series of chords. As listeners, we enjoy the dependability of that repeated pattern plus the appeal of the variations that unfold above it.

This is the beginning of a chaconne by Henry Purcell, the first time through the pattern. As you listen, you’ll hear some rhythmic variety later on, then a more active bass line. And so it goes, all built on that same pattern.

