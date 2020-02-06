What Is the Most Common Key for a Symphony and Why?
Posted by Alan Chapman · 2/6/2020 12:00:53 AM
KUSC’s Alan Chapman has a lot to say about music, but can he say it in 60 seconds? That’s the Chapman Challenge. We ask a question and Alan has a minute to answer it.
Today’s question is from John and Tamara Callahan in Atlanta, Georgia, who want to know “What is the most common key for a symphony and why?”
Hit play below to listen to this week’s Chapman Challenge on Arts Alive.
I’ll answer by identifying a key that was especially popular among symphonic composers of the eighteenth century.
First a few words about string instruments. When you play a note you either press down on the string or you don’t, which is called an open string. Obviously the notes that are available on open strings depend on how the instruments are tuned.
And notes played on open strings have a brighter sound, so if that’s what you want for your symphony, you choose a key that favors open strings. And one such key is D major. It’s the key of eight symphonies by Haydn and ten by Mozart, including three of his biggies, the Paris, Haffner and Prague symphonies.
That’s today’s Chapman Challenge. Is there a question you’d like to have answered in 60 seconds? Send it to us at [email protected]
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."