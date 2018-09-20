Sel Kardan, president of the Colburn School

The Colburn School celebrates the 20th anniversary of it’s historic relocation to Grand Avenue with an ambitious concert schedule that includes programs with Maestro Valery Gergiev and Esa-Pekka Salonen with sneak previews of two new performance venues designed by Frank Gehry. The school has great ambitions but Colburn School president Sel Kardan testifies, it’s mission remains the same.

Hit play below to listen to our extended Arts Alive feature on the Colburn School.
 
 


 
 

Leave a Comment

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.