Dale Breidenthal with Brian Lauritzen

The LA Phil is about to kick off its 100th anniversary season with a big street party from Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Dale Breidenthal has been a member of the violin section for 35% of the orchestra’s history since being hired by Carlo Maria Giulini. And she tells us, the sound of the orchestra changes with each music director.

“When I started with Giulini there was a real emphasis on the warmth and richness of the sound. Salonen loved wind music—Stravinsky, Ravel Debussy—and he loved that pure sound where the strings would absolutely let the winds through. So, we lightened up our sound and then Gustavo came and we’re back to more of a vibrant string sound.”

Dale Breidenthal is a member of the LA Phil’s violin section. She’s been in the orchestra for 35 years and will help the LA Phil celebrate this centenary season. The festivities get underway on Sunday, September 30th, with an eight-mile-long street party from Walt Disney Concert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl. Classical KUSC will be on hand for the event, broadcasting live from the Hollywood Bowl starting Sunday morning at 9. For more information, click here.

