Head over to FIDM Museum & Galleries in Downtown Los Angeles to get up close to the costumes that helped bring some of TV’s most beloved characters to life — from Game of Thrones to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Here’s a sneak peek at the exhibition courtesy FIDM spokesman Nick Verreos.



FIDM’s Nick Verreos

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with FIDM’s Nick Verreos.

Costumes by Michele Clapton for “Game of Thrones”



Costumes by Michelle R. Cole for “Black-ish”



Costumes by Jennifer Rogien for “Russian Doll”



Costumes by Lou Eyrich & Analucia McGorty for “Pose”



Costumes by Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte for “Fosse/Verdon”



Costumes by Marina Toybina for “The Masked Singer”



Costumes by Cynthia Summers for “A Series of Unfortunate Events”



Costumes by Donna Zakowska for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

