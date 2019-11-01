Hubbard Street Dance Chicago | Photo by Kevin Parry

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the first collaboration between the Chicago based Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and the Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion. The dance company presents repertory by internationally recognized living artists and is celebrating its 41st season. It is being led by Glenn Edgerton as its Artistic Director. The program shows the company’s broad artistic range. The Third Coast Percussion is an artist run quartet of classically trained percussionists from Chicago. They are also the ensemble-in-residence at the University of Norte Dame.

Glenn Edgerton | Photo by Susie Goodman

More information on the performances is available at thewallis.org.

